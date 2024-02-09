Odisha Travel Bazaar ends on a high note at Eco Retreat Konark

Bhubaneswar: The 3rd Day of the Odisha Travel Bazaar witnessed structured meetings between 55 Foreign Tour Operators (FTOs) and 50-plus sellers from Odisha.

The day was marked by insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and the showcasing of Odisha’s diverse tourism potential to promote these destinations to potential travellers.

55 Foreign Tour Operators from 16 different countries including Belgium, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkey, United Kingdom, and Vietnam participated in the 3rd day of the programme.

Post the structured meetings, Familiarization (FAM) trips are also organized for the Foreign Tour Operators. These trips will provide the FTOs with first-hand experience of Odisha’s natural beauty, biodiversity, and unique tourism experiences, thereby enhancing their understanding and ability.

The FTOs will be taken to FAM trips to Raghurajpur, Pipili, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Eco Retreat Satkosia and Bhitarkanika.