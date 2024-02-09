CM Naveen Enquires About Health of Ailing BJD Leader V. Sugnana Kumari Deo in Chennai

Bhubaneswar/Chennai: On Friday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited Chennai to check on the health of veteran BJD leader V. Sugnana Kumari Deo.

She is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Chennai due to health complications. The Chief Minister was accompanied by a group of officials, including Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha, H&UD Minister Usha Devi, 5T Chairman Kartik Pandian, and Jajpur MLA Pranab Prakash Das.

Smt V. Sugnana Kumari Deo, who belongs to the royal family of Khallikote and is the daughter-in-law of Khallikote Maharaja Raja Ramchandra Mardaja Deo, has served as a ten-time MLA representing the Khalikote and Kabisuryanagar assembly constituencies in Ganjam district.