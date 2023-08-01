Odisha Train Tragedy: 29 Bodies Await Identification At AIIMS Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The AIIMS Bhubaneswar has so far handed over 133 bodies of the Odisha train tragedy victims to their relatives and family members while 29 bodies still await identification.

Superintendent of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, Dillip Parida, here on Tuesday said the institute had received 162 bodies in two phases of which 81 bodies were delivered to their family members in the first phase.

But, due to multiple claimants and a few other issues, DNA samples of bodies as well as claimants were sent to New Delhi for matching.

In the second phase, till now 52 bodies have been dispatched to their families and there are 29 bodies preserved in the containers at the hospital.

The final batch of DNA matching reports will be received this week and a maximum of 2-3 samples are expected to match, he said adding that further decisions on unclaimed bodies will be taken by the government.