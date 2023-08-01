Odisha registers 19.26 per cent GST growth rate

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has achieved record growth in GST collection. The progressive collection to be retained by the State (OGST + IGST Settlement) till July, 2023 stands at Rs. 7225.25 Cr against a collection of Rs. 6058.27 Cr till July, 2022 recording a growth of 19.26%.

During July ’23, the State has collected OGST and IGST Settlement to the tune of Rs.1716.49 Cr. The OGST collection during July 23 is recorded at Rs. 1300.33 Cr against collection of Rs. 1112.66 Cr during July 22 with growth rate of 16.87%.

The progressive collection of OGST till July 23 is Rs. 5511.69 Cr against collection of Rs. 5238.61 Cr till July 22 with growth of 5.21%. With regard to Gross GST collection (OGST+IGST+SGST+Cess), the State has recorded a collection of Rs. 4245.40 Cr during July,2023 against collection of Rs.3651.61 Cr over corresponding period of July,2022 with a growth rate of 16.26%.

The collection under all Acts monitored by the Commissionerate of CT & GST, Odisha including GST/ VAT/ Entry Tax / Profession Tax is Rs. 10776.87 Cr up to the month of July,2023 as against collection of Rs. 9563.01 Cr up to July,2022 with a growth rate of 12.69%.