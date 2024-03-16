Odisha To Go For Simultaneous Lok Sabha, Assembly Elections In 4 Phases From May 13

New Delhi/Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday announced that the elections for the 147 Odisha Assembly constituencies will be held in four phases.

The first phase of the elections will be on May 13, covering 28 Assembly Constituencies, with the second phase to be conducted on May 20, where 35 Assembly seats will go to polls.

The third phase of elections will be held in 42 Assembly constituencies on May 25, and the fourth and final phase will be conducted on June 1 across 42 Assembly segments in Odisha.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4, with the results declared on the same day. It is worth noting that the term of the current Odisha Assembly ends on June 24, 2024.

Phase-wise list of constituencies going to polls in Odisha in four phases

Phase-I: Nuapada, Khariar, Umerkote, Jharigam, Nabarangpur, Dabugam, Lanjigarh, Junagarh, Dharmgarh, Bhawanipatna, Narla, Chhatrapur, Gopalpur, Berhampur, Digapahandi, Chikiti, Mohana, Paralakhemundi, Gunupur, Bissam Cuttack, Rayagada, Laxmipur, Kotpad, Jeypore, Koraput, Pottangi, Malkangiri, Chitrakonda

Phase-II: Padampur, Bijepur, Bargarh, Attabira, Bhatli, Brajarajnagar, Jharsuguda, Talsara, Sundargarh, Biramitrapur, Raghunathpali, Rourkela, Rajgangpur, Bonai, Birmaharajpur, Sonepur, Loisingha, Patnagarh, Bolangir, Titlagarh, Kantabanji, Baliguda, G Udayagiri, Phulbani, Kantamal, Boudh, Daspalla, Bhanjanagar, Polasara, Kabisuryanagar, Khalikote, Aska, Surada, Sanakhemundi, Hinjili

Phase-III: Kuchinda, Rengali, Sambalpur, Rairakhol, Deogarh, Telkoi, Ghasipura, Anandapur, Patna, Keonjhar, Champua, Karanjia, Dhenkanal, Hindol, Kamakhyanagar, Parjanga, Pallahara,Talcher, Angul, Chhendipada, Athamallik, Baramba, Banki, Athagarh, Barabati-Cuttack, Choudwar-Cuttack, Cuttack Sadar, Puri, Brahmagiri, Satyabadi, Pipili, Jayadev, Bhubaneswar Central (Madhya), Bhubaneswar North (Uttar), Ekamra Bhubaneshwar, Jatani, Begunia, Khodha, Chilika, Ranpur, Khandapada, Nayagarh

Phase-IV: Jashipur, Saraskana, Rairangpur, Bangriposi, Udala, Badasahi, Baripada, Morada, Jaleswar, Bhograi, Basta, Balasore, Remuna, Nilgiri, Soro, Simulia, Bhandaripokhari, Bhadrak, Basudevpur, Dhamnagar, Chandabali, Binjharpur, Bari, Barachana, Dharmasala, Jajpur, Korei, Sukinda, Niali, Salipur, Mahanga, Patkura, Kendrapara, Aul, Rajanagar, Mahakalapada, Paradip, Tirtol, Balikuda-Erasama, Jagatsinghpur, Kakatpur, Nimapara

Phase-wise voting dates for Lok Sabha seats