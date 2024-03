Assembly Elections In Odisha To Be Held In 4 Phases

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha.

https://twitter.com/PragativadiNews/status/1768959572465840320?t=3M5HtnmNPIMKHuNjeXl8vw&s=19

The Assembly as well as Lok Sabha elections in Odisha will be held in four phases. The polling will be held on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

OdishaElections2024: Assembly Constituencies going to polls on May 25, 2024#Odisha pic.twitter.com/CwRocP5JVq — Pragativadi (@PragativadiNews) March 16, 2024

The tenure of Odisha Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on 24, June 2024. The ongoing term of the Lok Sabha will end on June 16, and a new House needs to be constituted before that.