Odisha: Summative Assessment of Class IX from April 13

Cuttack: The Summative Assessment for Class IX in Odisha will commence from April 13, intimated the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) on Monday.

The examination will be two hours for every subject, barring Mathematics which will be of two and a half hours.

The assessment will be of a total of 80 marks which will include subjective questions of 30 marks and objective questions of 50 marks.

While the BSE said that the exam will continue till April 21, the full schedule for the Summative Assessment will be announced soon.