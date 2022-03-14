Know The Advantages Of Having Exotic Vegetables

New Delhi: Vegetables are the major source of nutrients for the body. While some foreign vegetables have become household names in India, some are still gaining popularity. Exotic vegetables are costly since they have to be cultivated in poly houses or green shade net houses. The demand for these vegetables in India has increased, with globalization playing a key role. It is mostly preferred by the youth these days. Here is a list of a few exotic vegetables that are beneficial for your health:

Cherry tomatoes

Cherry tomatoes are one of the most popular vegetables on the list of exotic vegetables which is small in size, taste the same as normal tomatoes.

Zucchini

Zucchini is an extremely healthy vegetable which is a good source of iron, calcium, zinc, and several vitamins. Zucchinis are a part of the exotic vegetable list and are green or yellow. They can be eaten raw in salads as a stew with other fruits and vegetables.

Baby Corn

Baby corn occupies a very crucial place in the list of exotic vegetables. It is low in calories which is teamed up with other ingredients in a salad, stir fry, pizza, roll or wrap such as double layered cheese veggie crunch pizza and cheesy vegetable dices.

Avocado

Avocado is highly nutritious is packed with monounsaturated fatty acids which are healthy for your heart. Also, its high fibre content helps you lower cholesterol and controls blood pressure levels.

Celery

This low-calorie veggie has anti-inflammatory properties. Celery contains phytonutrients, many of which belong to the category of phenolic antioxidant. These antioxidants prevent inflammation of blood vessels and the digestive tract. It also prevents cardiovascular disease, especially atherosclerosis.