Odisha Reports 69 Fresh COVID-19 Cases In 24-Hr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s COVID-19 tally on Monday mounted to 3,36,705 as 69 more people tested positive for the disease, according to the State I&PR department.

Of the new cases, 41 were reported from various quarantine centres and 28 detected during contact tracing.

Sambalpur district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 12, followed by Sundargarh at 11.

Here’s the district-wise break-up of new cases:

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 2

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Balangir: 1

5. Boudh: 1

6. Cuttack: 2

7. Deogarh: 4

8. Gajapati: 1

9. Jajpur: 4

10. Jharsuguda: 6

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Khurda: 3

13. Nuapada: 5

14. Puri: 2

15. Rayagada: 2

16. Sambalpur: 12

17. Sonepur: 3

18. Sundargarh: 11

19. State Pool: 1

Odisha now has 631active cases, while 334107 patients have so far recovered from the disease.