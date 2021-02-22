New Covid rules for international passengers applicable from today, Check guidelines

New Delhi: International passengers entering India from today will have to abide by some new regulations issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry.

The fresh guidelines are applicable for all international travellers coming/transiting through flights originating from the United Kingdom, Europe and the Middle East.

Here are the new guidelines:

Before Travel:

As part of the new set of guidelines issued by the civil aviation ministry, all international travellers except the ones coming on flights originating from the UK, Europe and Middle East will have to submit a self-declaration form on Air Suvidha portal before their scheduled travel. International passengers will also have to upload a negative Covid-19 RT-PCR report with exception of those travelling to India in the exigency of death in the family. For seeking exemption, the travelling entity will have to apply to the online portal www.newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hours before boarding. The test should have been conducted within 72 hours prior to the journey and each passenger will also have to submit a declaration with respect to the authenticity of the report. International travellers arriving through seaports/land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol, however, the facility for online registration is not available for such passengers at the moment. All such clauses shall be applicable to travellers coming/transiting from flights originating in the UK, Europe and Middle East except for clauses on testing, quarantine and isolation.

While boarding:

All passengers have to download the Aarogya Setu app on their mobile devices. At the time of boarding the flight, only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board after thermal screening. Suitable precautionary measures such as environmental sanitation and disinfection shall be ensured at the airports. During boarding all possible measures to ensure physical distancing are to be ensured. For those who have to take connecting flights, airlines should keep the passengers informed about the need for transit time of a minimum 6-8 hours at the entry airport (in India) for the required testing and other procedures while booking the tickets for connecting flights.

On Arrival: