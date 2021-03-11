Odisha Reports 63 New COVID-19 Cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has reported 63 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the State I&PR Department on Thursday.

With this, the total number of cases now stands at 3,37,992. There are 700 active cases while 3,35,322 patients have been cured or recovered.

Of the new cases, 38 were identified from quarantine centres while 25 are local contacts.

The state has so far conducted 85,58,112 sample tests for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India on Thursday registered 22,854 new COVID-19 cases and 126 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,12,85,561 including 1,89,226 active cases and 1,09,38,146 discharges.