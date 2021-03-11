Odisha: Temperature To Rise For Next 2 Days

Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Bhubaneswar has predicted that maximum temperatures are likely to remain 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal for the next two days and there will be no major change in minimum temperatures.

The Meteorological Centre said that there will be no large change both in maximum temperature (Day temperature) and minimum temperature (Night temperature) over the districts of Odisha during the next 3-4 days.

In the last 24 hours, 11 places in Odisha have recorded a maximum temperature of above 38 degree Celsius, with Sundargarh the hottest at 39 degree Celsius.

It is followed by Sambalpur at 38.8; Jharsuguda, Hirakud and Boudh at 38.6; Angul, Talcher, Titilagarh and Malkangiri at 38.5; Bolangir at 38.3 and Sonepur at 38.0 degree Celsius.