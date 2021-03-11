Youth Found Hanging From Tree In Balasore

Balasore: The body of a youth was found hanging from a tree at Badapokhari village under Oupada police limits in Balasore district today.

The deceased has been identified as Bhabagrahi Behera (32) of Chhatara village under Soro block of the district.

According to available information, Bhabagrahi went missing last night. Following this, his family members launched a frantic search and finally found him hanging from a tree and alerted the police.

On intimation, police reached the spot recovered the body for post mortem. Further investigation is underway into the matter, sources said.