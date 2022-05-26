Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no children below 18 years of age tested positive for the virus.
Covid-19 Report For 25th May
New Positive Cases: 11
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 7
Local contacts: 4
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balasore: 1
2. Khurda: 7
3. Sundargarh: 1
4. State Pool: 2
As per data:
New recoveries: 16
Cumulative tested: 31680868
Positive: 1288401
Recovered: 1279143
Active cases: 79
