Odisha reports 11 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 11 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no children below 18 years of age tested positive for the virus.

Covid-19 Report For 25th May

New Positive Cases: 11

Of which 0-18 years: 0

In quarantine: 7

Local contacts: 4

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balasore: 1

2. Khurda: 7

3. Sundargarh: 1

4. State Pool: 2

As per data:

New recoveries: 16

Cumulative tested: 31680868

Positive: 1288401

Recovered: 1279143

Active cases: 79