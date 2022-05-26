Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad Make Red Carpet Debut As Couple at Karan Johar’s Birthday Bash

Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad walked the red carpet together for the first time since their romance rumours surfaced online, marking their first official appearance as a couple. The couple arrived hand-in-hand for Karan Johar’s birthday bash that took place at YRF Studios in Mumbai on Wednesday night.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad twinned in black as they attended Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash. The duo look lost in love as they posed for the media ahead of the party.

The reports of Hrithik and Saba dating each other have been making headlines for quite some time now. It all started after they were spotted holding hands after a dinner date earlier last month. Later, Saba Azad was also seen spending time with his family.