Odisha relaxes land acquisition rules; emphasis on ease of doing business

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government on Monday relaxed the land acquisition rules to give emphasis on ease of doing business.

The Department of Revenue and Disaster Management (R&DM), Odisha has issued a notification in this regard.

“Provisions of rehabilitation and resettlement will apply in cases of purchase by private company through negotiation with the owner of the land, will be enhanced from 200 acres to 500 acres of dry land or equivalent extent of irrigated or wet lands in rural areas and from 50 acres to 100 acres in urban areas subject to any further notification as may be issued by the Government, from time to time,” read the notification.