Naveen advises officials to check jumbo deaths at Karlapat sanctuary

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has expressed concern over death of elephants in Karlapat wildlife sanctuary.

Reviewing the situation on Monday, Patnaik advised the officials of Forest and Animal Husbandry wings to work in unison to check such casualties. He also advised the officials to consult the wildlife experts on the matter.

The Chief Minister through video conference on Monday asked the Collectors, DFOs and other officials to disinfect the ponds in the wildlife sanctuary and send its water for testing. It is worthwhile to mention that six jumbos have died in the past two weeks after being infected with Pasteurella Multocida bacteria. The wildlife experts are of the opinion that the pachyderms have died due to Hemorrhagic Septicemia.

The authorities have taken measures to protect another two herds of elephants from being infected by the bacteria. They have started vaccination of domesticated animals staying around the wildlife sanctuary.

The IG of Project Elephant and Wildlife Institute of India’s Director have been requested to send a team of expert to Odisha to take stock of the situation.

This video conferencing was attended by Development Commissioner Pradip Kumar Jena, Additional Principal Secretary Mona Sharma, CM’s 5T Secretary V K Pandian, Kalahandi PCCF and District Collector.