Annual grant of WODC increased to Rs 200 crore

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that the annual grant of Western Odisha Development Council (WODC) will be doubled.

While reviewing the functioning of the WODC through video conferencing, Patnaik announced that the annual budget of the WODC was Rs 3 crore in 1999-2000 which was subsequently increased to Rs 100 crore. And, in this annual budget, it will be Rs 200 crore.

The Odisha Chief Minister also directed to set up offices of the council in 10 districts of Western Odisha and Athamalik to expedite the development projects in the region.

The WODC Act, 2000 provides for the establishment of the council with the prime objectives of the accelerated development and advancement of the people residing within 10 districts and one sub-division of Angul district of Western Odisha.