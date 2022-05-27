Odisha Police Holds Preparatory Meeting For Rath Yatra 2022

Cuttack: The Odisha Police on Friday held its first preparatory meeting here for the annual Rath Yatra, which will be observed on July 1.

In the meeting, the DGP called upon the officers to be a proactive and extra vigil for this world-famous Car Festival at Puri. There was a threadbare discussion on various security arrangement related issues in the meeting.

Several important issues including elaborate security arrangements, requisition of RAF and CRPF, communication arrangements and preparation of a comprehensive plan allotting different channels, beach patrolling, opening of temporary police out posts, issue of cordon passes and traffic arrangements were discussed in the meeting. Senior police officials of the state also attended the meeting.

The Car Festival will be held at Puri this year on the 1st of July. Different rituals will be observed on different dates as per the tradition of the Sri Jagannath temple.

The important rituals like Nabajauban Darshan on 29.06.2022, Sri Gundicha Yatra (Ratha Yatra) on 01.07.2022, Bahuda Yatra on 09.07.2022, Suna Besha on 10.07.2022 and Niladri Bije on 12.07.2022 will attract large number of devotees. Lakhs of people across the country throng the holy city during this festival.