OPSC Suspends Teacher Recruitment; Here’s Why

Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) on Friday announced putting the recruitment of teachers/faculty in abeyance until further orders.

This action of OPSC came after the University Grants Commission pulled up the Odisha government citing violation of the Supreme Court’s stay order on the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Act (2020).

The OPSC on Friday called off the programme of interviews for the post of Assistant Professor Physics which was scheduled to commence from 04.06.2022 as notified earlier. Similarly, the Commission has also cancelled the document verification for the post of Assistant Professor of Commerce. The programme was slated to begin from 06.06.2022.

This apart, the OPSC is also said to have put on hold the results of the English Assistant Professor exam.

As per UGC rules, the academic staff in universities are recruited by selection panel of the varsity concerned, however under the amended guidelines, OPSC has earned such recruitment power.