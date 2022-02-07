Odisha Panchayat Polls 2022: SEC Relaxes COVID Restrictions

Bhubaneswar: Following improvement in Covid situation, the State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced some relaxations on candidate campaigning for the upcoming three-tier panchayat elections in Odisha.

The decision to relaxe the curbs have been made following the review of the Covid-19 situation.

Addressing the presser, State Election Commissioner Aditya Prasad Padhee announced that candidates can conduct door-to-door campaigning with a maximum of 20 persons.

The Commission also allowed outdoor meetings with a limit of 300 persons.

Also, strict observance of COVID-19 protocols like mask-wearing and social distancing should be ensured during such events, the SEC added.

However, all the other restrictions on conduct of rallies, pada yatra, cycle or motorcycle rally will remain in force as usual, said the SEC.

The three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha will be held in five phases – on February 16, 18, 20, 22 and 24. The counting of votes will take place at block headquarters level on February 26, 27 and 28.