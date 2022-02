Odisha panchayat elections: Re-polling today at 49 booths across 10 districts

Bhubaneswar: Re-polling of Odisha panchayat elections will be held at 49 booths across 10 districts including Jajpur, Puri and Bhadra today.

Reportedly, the election process was disrupted due to violence & other reasons in phase-1 and phase-2.

Voting is scheduled to begin at 9AM and continue till 3PM.