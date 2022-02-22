 “Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate” Week Inaugurated In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Science Week Festival, a week-long celebration from 22-28 February, 2022 in the 75th Year of independence, themed as “Vigyan Sarvatra Pujyate” in Bhubaneswar was organised under the aegis and excellent support of Science and Technology Department, Govt. of Odisha in association with Odisha Bigyan Academy, Bhubaneswar City Knowledge Innovation Cluster (BCKIC), KIIT University and Regional Science Centre, Bhubaneswar. National Science Week provides an opportunity to recognize the contributions of Indian scientists to the world of knowledge. It also aims to encourage an interest in science pursuits among the general public, and to encourage and inspire younger people to be fascinated by the world we live in.

The event was launched in an inaugural session held in hybrid mode at KIIT University in the presence of esteemed scientists and doctors Shri Manoj K Mishra: Secretary Electronics & IT, Science & Technology Department, Govt of Odisha; Prof. Bibhuti Bhusan Mishra, President, Odisha Bigyan Academy; Prof. Ashok K Das, Vice Chairperson, Odisha State Higher Education Council; Dr. Sanghamitra Pati, Director,ICMR-RMRC, Bhubaneswar; Prof. Suddhasatwa Basu, Director, CSIR-IMMT and Prof. Mrutyunjay Suar, Chairman BCKIC and D-G R&D KIIT. The audience has several teachers, scientists and young minds from various schools and colleges.

The inaugural session was started with a welcome address by Dr. Suar, followed by Prof. B. B. Mishra who emphasized the need for dissipating the knowledge of Indian Science and Technology advancements for igniting young minds towards science and scientific temper. Prof. A.K Das spoke with great enthusiasm to the students about how science stems from curiosity and ability to question everything. Dr. S. Pati accentuated that science and technology is for everyone and we need to learn, unlearn and relearn everyday to innovate. Prof S. Basu spoke that developments in science and technology in India has given the confidence to be self reliant or Atmanirbhar. The chief guest Dr. M. K. Mishra inspired the students by highlighting struggles in achieving solutions and how to overcome them. He also emphasized the need for identifying problems and to tackle them by collaboration with other fields for solution. The inaugural session was concluded by a vote of thanks by Dr. Prashant Singh, CEO, BCKIC.

The audience was invited and encouraged to visit the week long science exposition open until 28th February, 2022, exhibited at KIIT International School which contain pavilion from DRDO, Odisha Remote Sensing Application Center and National Innovation Foundation.