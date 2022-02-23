Now Pay Rs 7,000 Fine For Driving Beyond 50 Km/ph In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Overspeeding in Bhubaneswar will now attract a hefty penalty of Rs 7,000. The Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) has installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and Traffic Violation Detection System (TVDS) at 13 places here for identifying such traffic rule violations.

According to sources, BSCL has installed ANPR and TVDS at 13 locations which include Patia Square, Power House Square, Sishu Bhawan Square, Capital Hospital Square, Rajmahal Square, Naka Gate Square, Trident Hotel Square, from Vani Vihar to Sishu Bhawan, KIIT Campus-3 Square, Kalinga Stadium Square, and Shastri Nagar Square.

Any vehicle overspeeding beyond the 50 Kmph speed limit shall receive an SMS on his/her on the registered mobile phone number informing about the penalty.

Violators will be imposed a penalty of Rs 7,000.

If the driver produces his/her driving licence at the time of payment of the fine, it will be reduced to Rs 2,000.

However, the violator’s driving licence will be suspended for 3 months for every offence. On the fourth such offence the driving licence will be cancelled.