Odisha Logs 573 New Covid Positive Cases; Khurda Single-Day Tally Nears 100

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Monday crossed the 500-mark in daily Covid-19 positive cases with 573 fresh infections in the last 24 hours

With this, the State’s tally rose to 3,43,268.

As per the report:

In quarantine: 337

Local contacts: 236

Reportedly, Khurda registered the highest daily spike at 96. The district was followed by Sundergarh-80, Nuapada-60, Bargarh-43, Jharsuguda-39, Angul-32, Cuttack-28, and Kalahandi-24.

Here’re district-wise details of the fresh cases:

1. Angul: 32

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 43

4. Bhadrak: 3

5. Balangir: 20

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 28

8. Deogarh: 1

9. Gajapati: 3

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 4

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Jharsuguda: 39

14. Kalahandi: 24

15. Kandhamal: 1

16. Kendrapada: 1

17. Keonjhar: 8

18. Khurda: 96

19. Koraput: 3

20. Mayurbhanj: 13

21. Nawarangpur: 3

22. Nayagarh: 1

23. Nuapada: 60

24. Puri: 16

25. Rayagada: 16

26. Sambalpur: 21

27. Sonepur: 2

28. Sundargarh: 80

29. State Pool: 22

In the last 24 hours, 28,109 samples were tested in the state. With the fresh cases, the number of total active cases further surged to 3,358.

So far 3,37,935 patients have recovered from the disease in the state.