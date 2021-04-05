Sena criticizes BJP for hijacking Election Commission

Mumbai: Shiv Sena has criticized BJP for hijacking Election commission (EC). Sena has hit out at its former ally through an editorial in its mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

Sena said the recent incident in Assam, where EVMs were carried in a vehicle purportedly belonging to BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul, has exposed the unholy nexus between the poll body and the saffron party.

The editorial also slammed Himanta Biswa Sarma over his alleged remarks against Bodoland People’s Party, for which the EC imposed a ban of 48 hours on Sarma.

Sena demanded a discussion in the Parliament and said people have lost faith in EVMs. The Congress party has already threatened to boycott polls in Assam over the incident involving Paul’s vehicle.