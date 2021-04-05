BJB College Student Tests COVID Positive

Bhubaneswar: A girl student of BJB (Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar) College in Bhubaneswar tested positive for COVID-19, reports said.

The +2 Second Year Commerce student of the educational institution is not a hostel boarder and had not attended classes regularly. Contact tracing in this connection was underway, reports added.

The student and her classmates who came in contact with her have been asked not to appear for the +2 pre-board exams, which started from today.