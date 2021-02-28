Odisha is proud of Silu Sir: Dharmendra Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has congratulated Silu Sir of Jagatsinghpur as PM Narendra Modi lavished praises on him for his selfless services.

Pradhan said Silu has become the pride of Odisha as he has been providing free training to youth for joining military services.

Worthwhile to mention here that PM Modi has praised Silu Sir in his Mann Ki Baat programme on Sunday about his work in the state.

Nayak Sir who failed to get the job of a police officer formed Mahaguru battalion and provided training to 300 youth to get into military services to serve the nation. The Prime Minister has said Nayak Sir’s dedication to serve the nation is unique and his efforts will boost the inner strength of all Odia youth.