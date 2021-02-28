Centre extends due date for furnishing of GSTR-9, GSTR-9C till March 31

New Delhi: The Centre has extended the date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for 2019-20 to March 31.

Worthwhile to mention that the due date for furnishing of the Annual returns (GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C) specified under section 44 of the CGST Act read with rule 80 of the CGST rules for the financial year 2019-20 was earlier extended from December 31 last year to February 28 vide notification No. 95/2020- Central Tax dated 30.12.2020.

The Government has decided to extend the due date for furnishing of GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C for the financial year with the approval of Election Commission of India in view of the difficulties expressed by the taxpayers in meeting this time limit.