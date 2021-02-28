BJP workers consider party as family: J P Nadda

Varanasi: BJP president JP Nadda said all parties are restricted to dynasty politics, but only in BJP, the party is family.

Inaugurating the party’s newly-constructed Rohaniya office in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday, the BJP chief said whoever has got the opportunity to be part of BJP, they’re fortunate.

Nadda said all national parties have become regional parties. All political parties including Congress are restricted to just dynasty politics. It’s only BJP wherein party has become a family.

Notably, Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place in 2022. The BJP had stormed back to power in the state in the 2017 Assembly polls. In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, among the major parties, BJP has 309 legislators, SP 49, BSP 18, and Congress 7.