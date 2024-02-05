Odisha Is Fastest-Growing State In Terms Of Economic Growth: Governor Raghubar Das

Bhubaneswar: The Governor of Odisha, Raghubar Das, announced in the State Assembly that Odisha is among the fastest-growing states in the country in terms of economic growth.

Das said, the state’s economy has grown at an annual rate of 6.7 per cent during 2012-2023, which is higher than the national average growth rate. He further stated that the state’s economy grew by 7.8 per cent in 2022-23, which is higher than the Indian economy’s projected growth rate of 7 per cent.

The Governor highlighted that the state has achieved significant growth rates in the agriculture and allied sectors, industries, and services sectors. He also mentioned that Odisha has topped among the large states in fiscal management, according to the State Ranking 2023 by Care Edge.

The state government is committed to developing all regions of the state and empowering all sections of the people, Das added.