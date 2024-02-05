BhuFeSto: Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav Concludes With Spectators Wanting More

Bhubaneswar: The third edition of Bhubaneswar Kahani Utsav (BhuFeSto), organised by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) culminated on Monday.

The event, held at four prominent venues across the city – Indira Gandhi Park, Odisha Handicrafts Museum (Kaladhoom), APJ Abdul Kalam Park (Kalingnagar), and Niladri Bihar’s Buddha Park – captivated audiences with an array of captivating tales and narratives.

From 2:30 to 7:30 in the afternoon, crowds gathered at each venue, eagerly anticipating the storytelling sessions. This year’s festival, held on the eve of the first World Odia Conference, celebrated Odia stories, cuisine, novels, and biographies, enriching attendees with the cultural wealth of Odisha.

The festival boasted a lineup of esteemed storytellers, stand-up comics, film stars, and folk actors, each weaving their unique narratives into the tapestry of the event. From humorous anecdotes to reflections on life, stories ranged from the regular perspectives to the extraordinary.

Renowned storytellers such as Kuna Tripathi, Akash Das Naik, Usasi Mishra, Ankita Patnaik, and many others held audiences spellbound with their captivating narratives. The tales of Prachitara Mishra and Shashwati Patnaik struck a chord with the audience, leaving a lasting impression.

The festival also showcased the comic talents of Rainish Mishra, Riten Patnaik, and Satyabrat, bringing laughter and joy to the audience. Inspirational figures like Shruti Mohapatra, Meera Parida, and Ramendra Kumar shared their life stories, inspiring all who listened.

Sujata Priyamvada and Meera Das added a contemporary twist to the classical Oriya novel, enriching the storytelling tradition with modern narratives. The event also featured the mesmerizing Kandhei Nacha, a cultural gem cherished by villagers and urbanites alike.