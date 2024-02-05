Sanam Puri, Pragya Hota Set Ekamra Utsav Ablaze at Sangitara Murchana

Bhubaneswar: Against the backdrop of the Ekamra Utsav’s splendour, Sanam Puri’s tunes echoed, on the third day of Sangitara Murchana, as the audience swayed to the tunes of ‘Yeh Raatein Ye Mausam, Nadi Ka Kinara, Ye chanchal hawa,’ wherein the audience were transported to a musical realm.

Organised by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority(BDA), the festival goers could only gush about this initiative, undulating to the tunes of Sanam- the band, known for their classic Bollywood renditions.

Sanam Puri and Pragya Hota emerged as the epitomes of musical brilliance on Monday, each leaving an indelible mark on the souls of the audience.

Sanam Puri, accompanied by his adept co-artists, mesmerized the audience with their rendition, infusing a new life into the timeless classic. The atmosphere pulsated with energy as fans swayed to the rhythms of Sanam’s repertoire, adorned in the essence of his music.

The third evening of Sangeet Murchana witnessed a sea of enthusiasts flocking to witness Sanam Puri’s live performance, numbering around three to four thousand in attendance. From the soulful strains of “Gulabi Ankhein” to the nostalgic charm of “Likhe Jo Khat Tujhe,” and the likes of “Kya hua tera waada,” and “Lag ja Gale” as the audience sang along, Sanam and his band delivered a flawless performance, leaving the audience spellbound. Accompanied by Samar Puri, Venky S, and Keshav Dhanraj, the synergy of their talents illuminated the stage.

Amidst the resounding applause, Pragya Hota graced the stage. With each note, she painted vivid emotions, enrapturing the audience with her poignant renditions. Her rendition of Odonia melodies stirred the soul, immersing the audience in a realm of heartfelt nostalgia and longing.

As the curtains drew to a close on the enchanting evening, the echoes of Sanam Puri’s electrifying performance and Pragya Hota’s soul-stirring melodies lingered in the hearts of all present.