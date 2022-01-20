Odisha In Top 10 Worst Covid-19-Hit States: Health Ministry

Bhubaneswar: While the entire country is reeling under third wave of Covid-19, the rising number of active cases in Odisha has been a matter of concern for the State Government as well as the Centre.

Over the last 8 days, Odisha has reported 10,000+ new cases of COVID-19, consecutively, with the maximum being on Wednesday when 11,607 COVID positives were confirmed. On the other hand, the fatalities have also been on a rise with 32 COVID-19 deaths reported during the last 8 days in Odisha.

Addressing a press conference at New Delhi on Thursday, Union health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, Eleven states/UTs have more than 50,000 active COVID-19 cases and 515 districts are reporting weekly case positivity of over 5 per cent.

The test positivity rate in Odisha, however, has dropped to 13.7 per cent from 16.7 per cent than the previous day. The other States where increasing number of active cases is a concern are Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat Delhi and Rajasthan.