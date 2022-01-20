ICC Men’s ODI Team Of Year 2021: Babar Azam Named Captain, No Indian In Final XI

Dubai: The ICC Team of the Year recognised 11 outstanding individuals who have impressed one and all – be it with the bat, the ball or their all-around exploits in a calendar year.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been named as the captain of the ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year for 2021 and also named as the captain of the ICC T20I Team of the Year announced on Wednesday.

Once again, no Indian has featured in the ODI Team of the Year. There were no Indians in the ICC T20I Men’s Team of the Year but Smriti Mandhana found a spot in the Women’s T20I Team of the Year.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling, who scored 885 runs including 3 hundreds in 2021, has been named the opener along with South Africa’s Janneman Malan.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan gets the nod for the all-rounder spot while wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim will handle the glovework.

Sri Lanka’s Wanidu Hasaranga, who was also in the T20I Team of the Year, is the leg-spinner in the ODI XI. Sri Lanka’s Dushmantha Chameera and Bangladesh’s Mustafizur Rahman handle the pace-bowling department along with Ireland’s Simi Singh.

ICC Men’s ODI Team of the Year: Babar Azam (captain), Paul Stirling, Janneman Malan, Fakhar Zaman, Rassie van der Dussen, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Wanidu Hasaranga, Musafizur Rahman, Simi Singh, Dushmantha Chameera.