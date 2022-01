16 more micro containment zones in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday declared 16 more places as micro containment zones following the detection of COVID-19 cases.

According to BMC, five places in South-West Zone, four places in South-West Zone, five places in South-East Zone and seven places in North Zone in Bhubaneswar have been declared as Micro Containment Zones.

Micro Containment Zone In BMC South-West Zone,

PLOT NO.19,BRUNDABAN GARDEN,KOLATHIA,ward No-49. PLOT NO.136/660, KHANDAGIRI PLAZA, AIGINIA, Ward No.49. PLOT NO-A-1,GIRISH VIHAR,LANE-10,DURGAMADHAB LANE,BHARATPUR,WARD NO.22 PLOT NO.83,TULASI VIHAR,JAGAMARA, Ward No-63

Micro Containment Zone In BMC South-East Zone,

Plot No-1150, Unit-9, Bhubaneswar Qtr No-E-63/2 Unit-9 Flat Bhubaneswar Plot No-329, New AG Colony, Bhubaneswar Flat No-404, Surya Apartment, BJB Nagar, Bhubaneswar Flat No-D/33, Utkal Royal Residency, Bhubaneswar

Containment Zone in BMC North Zone