Odisha health minister Naba Das tests Coronavirus positive

Bhubaneswar: Odisha health minister Naba Das said that he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is currently in home isolation.

“I request all those who have come in physical contact with me in last 3 days to get themselves tested,” Tweeted Das.

Das became one of the first ministers in the state to be infected by coronavirus in the ongoing wave in 2022.

Earlier, during the first wave of Covif-19, several Odisha minister got infected by the virus.