Video of Jawed Habib spitting on woman’s hair goes viral, Hairstylist apologises

New Delhi: A video of celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib using his spit to style a woman’s hair during a workshop has gone viral on Twitter inviting sharp criticism. The National Commission for Women on Thursday said it has taken cognisance of the incident and chairperson Rekha Sharma has written to UP DGP to immediately investigate the veracity of the viral video and take appropriate action.

For those who goes to Javed Habib's saloon pic.twitter.com/dblHxHUBkw — Rishi Bagree (@rishibagree) January 5, 2022

The video generated a discussion online. Now, the celebrity hairstylist has issued an apology through a video message. The video in question was shot during a workshop Habib conducted in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar.

In his apology video, Jawed Habib said that such things are often done with a “humourous” intent during workshops. However, he was sincerely sorry if someone was hurt because of this.

“Some words spoken by me during my seminar have hurt a few people. I just want to say one thing these are professional workshops, as in, they are attended by people from within our profession. When these sessions get very long, we have to make them humorous. What can I say? If you are truly hurt, I apologise from the bottom of my heart. Please forgive me, I am sorry,” Jawed Habib can be heard saying in the video.

Jawed Habib is the chairman and managing director of Jawed Habib Hair and Beauty Ltd.