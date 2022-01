Sambalpur: The Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur has postponed all the offline exams in view of the spike in the Covid-19 positive cases in the varsity.

Besides, to contain the spread of the virus, all the offline classes in VSSUT will remain cancelled till January 10.

Infected students in isolation at Angari hostel, those who tested negative allowed to go home.