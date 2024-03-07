Odisha Govt To Formulate Revised Senior Citizen Policy 2016

Bhubaneswar: Keeping an eye on the changing scenario and demographic transition, the formulation of a revised Odisha Senior Citizens Policy was discussed in a consultative meeting here, organised by the SSEPD Department in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) and attended by senior officers, representatives of different organisations and academicians, the meeting emphasised on various areas regarding the revision in State Senior Citizens Policy 2016.

It is said that issues of the senior citizens are cross-sectoral and demand strategic partnership across government departments, the public and private sectors, non-government organisations, voluntary organisations, civil society and local communities.

While presiding over the meeting, Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary, SSEPD Department said that Odisha will have approximately 70 Lakh senior citizens in 2026. They are not a homogenous group and special attention needs to be given to the complex variations within the senior citizen population. He said that the State Government has given priority to the development and promotion of participatory processes, critical service delivery and empathetic initiatives for senior citizens.

It was concluded that the revised State Policy for Senior Citizens must recognise that senior citizens need a sustainable support system to reduce their poverty and vulnerability and improve their health and well-being. Different strategic interventions such as income security, health security, safety, welfare, and intergenerational bonding, and their participatory role in more community contribution were also discussed.

Md. Nadeem Noor, Odisha Head of UNFPA; Dillip K. Roy, Special Secretary of the Department; Sri Jagadanand, Former State Information Commissioner and Social Activist; Prof. Dr T.V. Sekhar, International Institution of Population Studies, Mumbai; Dr Sanjeev Bakshi, IGNOU, Amarkantak, Madhya Pradesh; Prof. Dr Asima Sahu, Ravenshaw University; Dr Bidhu Kalyan Mohanty, Director, Bagchi-Shrishankar Cancer Centre and Research Institute; Ms Anupama Datta, Head, Policy Research and Advocacy, HelpAge India and members of State Advisory Council for Senior Citizens were present in the meeting, while Dr Pramod K. Mallick, Specialist coordinated.