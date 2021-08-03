Odisha Govt Offices To Function On Every Saturday Despite 2nd & 4th

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Tuesday issued guidelines regarding the functioning of government offices in August adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

According to the order issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department, all the state government offices will remain closed on second and fourth Saturdays in the month of August. However, the offices will function on other Saturdays of the month.

“All departments of the State Government and Sub-ordinate Offices in the State shall function with the full strength of employees with effect from 2nd August 2021 until further orders. The employees, who are now fully vaccinated, will mandatorily attend office regularly,” the order said.

“The employees who are unable to get vaccinated for medical or some other compelling reasons may seek exemption from attending Office from the Head of Office, which would be considered on a case-to-case basis. Employees who are neither vaccinated nor exempted would not be permitted to attend office and their absence will be treated as willful,” stated the order.