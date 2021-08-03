Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale To Start From August 5

New Delhi: The e-commerce platform Flipkart’s second round of Big Savings Day Sale will start from August 5. During the sales, the customers can get offer deals and discounts across its website and will also give Axis and ICICI Bank cardholders an instant discount of 10%.

On the website, the company has created a microsite that shows that it will start on August 5 and end on August 9. Earlier, its SEO title showed that the sale will start on August 6 and end on August 10.

Moreover, the sale will commence 24 hours early for plus members. It will also include special zones like Crazy Deals, which will refresh at 12 AM, 8 AM, and 4 PM. Other zones will include Rush Hours and Tick Tock Deals. The Buy More Save More offers will include increasing discounts and or additional free products.

The company will also be holding a Travel sale alongside the Big Savings Days sale, where it will provide all customers special offers on flight bookings.

Recently, Flipkart has just ended the last round of its Big Saving Days sale and has again announced the next round which is slated to release soon.