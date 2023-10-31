Odisha Chhatra Congress sells onion at Rs 20/kg before Minister’s residences

Bhubaneswar: Several Chhatra Congress activists today staged demonstration in front of the residence of Odisha Agriculture Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain here by selling onions at Rs 20 per kg, protesting the sharp rise in the price of the vegetable.

The Chhatra Congress workers took out a rally holding banners and later gheraoed the official residence of the minister.

The price of onion has surged to Rs 80 per kg across the State and the upward surge in the curve has severely affected the consumers and their budget and left them in despair.

Alleging that the State government has completely failed to control the price and black marketing of onion, the activists of the students’ wing of Congress staged the demonstrations by holding onion baskets in their hands. As a mark of protest, they also sold onion at Rs 20 per kg.