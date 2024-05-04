Bus Dashes Into Divider In Balasore, Narrow Escape For Passengers

Balasore: A passenger bus carrying about 50 people crashed into a divider on NH-16 near Indira chhak under Basta police station in Balasore district on Saturday.

As per reports, the mishap occurred while the bus was on its way to Kolkata from Balasore. The bus driver lost control of the wheels of the vehicle and rammed it into the divider. Luckily, all the passengers were safe. They went to Kolkata by another bus.