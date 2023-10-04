daily wages in Odisha
Odisha Govt Hikes Wages of Unskilled, Semi-Skilled, Skilled and Highly Skilled Labourers

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has hiked the Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) payable to the unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled and highly skilled categories of employees in the State

The Labour Commissioner issued an official notification which stated that the VDA shall now be paid at Rs. 7 per day to all categories of employees in all 89 scheduled employments from October 1, 2023.

Earlier, unskilled workers had a minimum wages of Rs 345 which has been hiked to Rs. 352, semi-skilled Rs 385 which has been hiked to Rs. 392, skilled from Rs. 435  to Rs.442 and highly skilled from Rs 495 to Rs. 502.

