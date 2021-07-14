Odisha Govt Decides To Waive Tax For Pvt Buses

Bhubaneswar: In a bid to encourage the private transportation sector in the state, the Odisha government has decided to waive tax for private bus owners.

State Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera on Wednesday informed that the government is planning to waive tax for private bus owners and steps are being taken to ensure normalisation of bus services post lockdown.

Reportedly, the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown in the state is scheduled to end on July 16.

“Covid situation across the State will be considered while announcing the next phase of unlock and the transportation department is still considering to resume the bus services in rest of the districts post the expected ease in Covid restrictions after July 16,” said the Minister.

“As reports said that the buses will also run at interstate and district levels, the necessary arrangements are being made towards tax exemptions,” said Behera.