Heavy Rainfall, Thunderstorm Likely In These Odisha Dists

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre here on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall and thunderstorm for several districts of Odisha in the next few hours.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, ” Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur and Kalahandi.”

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nuapada, Bolangir, Sonepur, Bargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Jajpur, it added.

People in these districts have been advised to move to safe places accordingly.