Oppo launches Reno 6 5G series In India: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: Oppo has launched Reno 6 5G series in India as the latest flagship offering in the company’s Oppo Reno series. The Oppo Reno 6 series includes Oppo Reno 6 5G, Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G Both support 65W fast charging and are offered in two colour options. Oppo Reno 6 and Oppo Reno 6 Pro have just one RAM and storage configuration each.

Oppo Reno 6 series price

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro 5G price was leaked in an unboxing video earlier this week. In the video, the box had the MRP of Rs 46,990 mentioned on it. However, the selling price of the Reno 6 Pro 5G is definitely going to be much lower. There is no hint about the price of the Reno 6.

In China, the Oppo Reno 6 starts at CNY 2,799, which is roughly Rs 31,800, while the Reno 6 Pro 5G costs CNY 3,499, which is approximately Rs 39,800.

OPPO Reno 6 Specifications

OLED Display, Design, Security

Oppo Reno 6 boats a 6.43-inch OLED display that offers Full HD+ resolution at 1080×2400 pixels. The screen gives you a pixel density of 409 PPI. The 20:9 aspect ratio screen features a punch-hole design on top-left that houses the front camera. The power button sits on the right side and the volume rocker is placed on the left side. For security purposes, the phone gets an on-screen fingerprint sensor that is built under the display. You also have the option to log in using the software-centric face unlock.

Performance, Storage, Quad Camera

Oppo is relying on the dependable Snapdragon 768G octa-core chipset to power the new Reno phone. It offers 5G network support. The chipset is paired with 8GB RAM and offers 128GB onboard storage. Oppo is using the ColorOS version that is built over the Android 11 operating system for this device. The phone has a quad rear camera that consists of a 64MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP sensor, and 2MP depth sensor. The front of the phone has a 32MP camera that lets you click selfies, shoot videos, and make video calls.

Battery, Fast Charging, Connectivity

Oppo has backed up the Reno 6 with a 4500mAh battery and it supports 65W fast charging via USB Type C port for quick boot-up. Connectivity features available with the device are Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, 5G, 4G VoLTE, and GPS with GLONASS.