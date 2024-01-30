Odisha government introduces 2-year service bond for medicos in govt colleges, stricter penalty for violators

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government has modified the existing policy for doctors passing out of government medical colleges in order to retain them in government service for at least two years.

Health and Family Welfare Department has introduced a bond for all the medical students seeking admission to government medical colleges.

The bond will be applicable for all candidates seeking admission in Government Medical Colleges, either under state quota or all India quota in PG Diploma /Diplomate National Board (DNB) /Doctorate National Board (DrNB)/ MD/ MS/ MDS/ DM/ M.Ch. courses or any other courses as may be adopted in State and notified from time to time. It will be ensured by DMET, Odisha that no admission of any kind is allowed without submission of bond.

After completion of any of the above courses, the candidates will have to serve in any health institution of the State for two years.

After serving for two years as per the bond provision, the direct as well as in-service doctors will be released from bond condition.

The certificates will not be retained henceforth by the College authorities and may be released after the admission is over. In case a candidate gets opportunity for higher study immediately after completion of course, the bond seizes to operate and will come in to force after return from study. They will have to submit a declaration in the form of an affidavit before a JMFC.

State Medical Council (OCMR) will not release the NOC for registration in any other State unless it receives a clearance from the DMET Odisha regarding the fulfilment of bond conditions.

Any service or training after PG (Senior Resident / Tutor / Faculty in Medical Colleges/ Medical Officer in PSUs or other departments) in Odisha under the State Government will be counted towards Post PG Bond service.

Private health care institutions registered under Odisha Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act,1990 and subsequent Amendments thereunder, will not engage any doctor unless they obtain an affidavit from the concerned doctors duly sworn in before an Executive Magistrate to the effect that they are not violating any bond provision for the post PG Service and have fulfilled all the bond conditions.

Monetary Penalty for defaulters (for not serving in state for two years after completion of course) will be double the amount of stipend/salary received during study period.

Candidates leaving the course before completion resulting in lapse of a seat will be liable for monetary penalty of Rs 10 lakh and the amount of stipend / salary received by the date leaving the course.

In case of non-payment of penalty, recovery procedure will be initiated against the defaulters violating the bond conditions as per Odisha Public Demand Recovery Act, 1962.

Releasing a notice, the department said, “There is a dearth of doctors in the State and there is a reluctance to serve the State after completion of their courses amongst the doctors studying in different Government Medical/Dental Colleges at the cost of State exchequer.”

“In order to overcome the dearth, the government has modified the existing policy for execution of an agreement in shape of Bond with the objective to retain the passing out doctors to utilize their services in the greater interest of the State,” the notice said.

Speaking about the new bond, DMET Director, Sachhidananda Mohanty said, “The rule will be enforced in private medical colleges as well. The government aims to provide healthcare to all. A penalty of twice the stipend or salary is not a big one. It will help bring in more specialist doctors in public service.”