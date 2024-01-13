Aamir Khan Greets Paparazzi With A Namaste At Daughter Ira’s Wedding Reception

Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan and celeb fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare are hosting their wedding reception in Mumbai tonight. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare registered their wedding in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai on January 3. The couple then had their wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, Rajasthan this week.

The reception is taking place in Mumbai tonight. Aamir Khan, dressed in his festive best, greeted the lensmen at the venue with a bright smile and a namaste. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan’s two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.